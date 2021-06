Woo Jin Young is getting closer to his solo debut!. On June 7 KST, the D1CE rapper unveiled the music video teaser for his upcoming single "Happy Birthday," the title track off of his first solo mini album '3-2=A.' In the clip, an aggressive hip-hop beat plays as he makes his way through a room with a gun in his hand. In other scenes, he's seen with a large birthday cake as he sings the hook: "Happy birthday to me."