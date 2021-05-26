Cancel
Frames from cherry left over from table

By BB1 home
lumberjocks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is always nice to have some extra supplies following a big project. Our kitchen table build was a big project and I ended up with some cherry leftover. I’ve used some to make trivets and and decided that frames would make for good gifts. We are keeping just the one – the others were for a Mother’s Day gift (table top standing one in 1st picture, with closeup in #2 and#3), a baby gift (largest one in 1st and 4th pictures, still need to ship that one), and a retirement gift (smaller one with great grain in 1st picture and 4th) The last one is for in our kitchen. My husband requested that one by the kitchen table since the table was the reason we purchased the cherry in the first place! Finished with GF High Performance. This was my first time working with cherry and I have found it to be pretty easy to work with. Have a couple graduation gifts to get started so may be a few more cherry frames (or mahogany…or hickory…). Haha…so many options!

