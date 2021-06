The Law and Order: SVU season 22 finale left us all on the edge of our seats — and now, we'll have to wait a bit to see what happens next. Given that SVU has been on since September of 1999 and is now officially TV's longest-running primetime live-action series ever, it's understandable that the end of each season makes fans a little nervous. With each passing finale, the conclusion of the entire series seems more and more inevitable. But the question is ... are they planning on ending SVU soon?