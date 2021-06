(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge has dismissed charges against a Black Lives Matter activist accused of leaking a police document to a news reporter. The judge determined protester Viet Tran didn’t break the law. Tran had been charged with unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data – a felony that could have meant five years in prison. The law was originally passed to keep law enforcement officials from releasing sensitive information. It has only been used a few times and never against civilians.