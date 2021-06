Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? You may have heard about the move to Wednesdays already. So where is season 8 episode 21?. The good news is that you are going to have a chance to see tonight’s episode “Nachalo” soon — we’re just not at that point yet. The show is scheduled to air at a new time in 10:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be for the remainder of the season. (Granted, that is just two episodes.)