Canadian soldier who spoke at anti-lockdown rally, called COVID-19 vaccine a ‘killer’ charged with mutiny

By KATE FELDMAN
NY Daily News
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with mutiny for speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine and urging colleagues not to help with vaccine distribution. Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi has been charged with one count of persuading another person to join in a mutiny and one count of behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

