Canadian soldier who spoke at anti-lockdown rally, called COVID-19 vaccine a ‘killer’ charged with mutiny

Francis Anderson was a boy of nine when Russian forces overran his family’s summer villa in eastern Poland during the early stages of the Second World War. Months later, along with his father and two siblings, Francis was deported to a labour camp in Siberia. At the time, his mother was still in Warsaw, where she was visiting her sister. Warsaw came under German control in keeping with terms of the August 1939 pact between Soviet and Nazi leaders that divided Poland in two.