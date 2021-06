GLEN BURNIE, MD.- Behind a Kamryn Brandt walk off single in the bottom of the 8th inning, Queen Anne’s Softball won their first ever 2A State Title 2-1 over Calvert High. Queen Anne’s made their first ever state title appearance back in 2019, they fell to La Plata 9-0 but returned almost the entire starting lineup in 2020. It looked like 2020 was going to be the Lions year until their season was derailed by COVID-19. Jump ahead to the 2021 season, still alot of that 2019 starting lineup returning to the field and Queen Anne’s was once again the top team in the Bayside. The Lions coasted through the regular season at 13-0 and then won every playoff game by at least 6 runs coming into the 2A State Title game as the number two seed taking on (4) Calvert.