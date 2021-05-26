Cancel
Washington County, TX

Grand jury returns 24 indictments

By From Staff Reports
Brenham Banner-Press
 15 days ago

The Washington County 21st grand jury met in regular session last Tuesday and returned 24 indictments. Only the names of those that have been arrested can be released and they are as follows:. • Mark Barnes, 20, of Austin, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PG1 between 4...

www.brenhambanner.com
