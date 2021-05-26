Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Judge upholds Penn St. ex-president Spanier's jail sentence

By Associated Press
WJAC TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has upheld the jail sentence of the former Penn State president who was forced out as the school's top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago. The judge says Graham Spanier must report to jail on July 9 to begin serving...

wjactv.com
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Graham Spanier
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Pennsylvania Statenewsitem.com

FBI probe of massive Pa. pension fund seeks evidence of kickbacks or bribery

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Federal prosecutors investigating Pennsylvania’s $64 billion public school pension fund are looking for evidence of kickbacks or bribery as they explore why the plan exaggerated investment returns...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

A new wave of election directors step in to fill Pa.’s many vacancies — with little training and varying experience

After a ‘nightmare’ year led to massive job turnover among those who run Pennsylvania's elections, there are growing calls for standardized training to provide more support and guidance. Marie Albiges for Spotlight PA. This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Pennsylvania’s Spring Primary: Ballot Issues, Judicial Races

Pennsylvania’s spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must decide primaries for open seats on the three statewide appellate courts, including a three-way GOP primary for state Supreme Court. In four parts of Pennsylvania, there are contests for open seats in the state Legislature. If recent turnout patterns hold, fewer than one-fifth of Pennsylvania’s registered voters will determine the outcomes.
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Barletta to Enter Pennsylvania’s GOP Stakes for Governor

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania’s GOP stakes for governor. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Lou Barletta tells The Associated Press that he will run for governor of Pennsylvania. The 65-year-old Barletta becomes the first prominent figure to enter the 2022 governor’s race. Barletta is a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, and ran statewide in a 2018 loss to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Barletta said he would focus on boosting the state’s economy, but also aiming to overhaul Pennsylvania’s election law and fight illegal immigration. Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with former President Donald Trump. Barletta served as Trump’s campaign co-chairman in Pennsylvania in 2016 before becoming one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill.
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.