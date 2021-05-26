Harvard Professor and Author To Speak At Convocation On Critical Issues
A professor from Harvard, best selling author and columnist will be the featured speaker at the 2021 Convocation on Critical Issues hosted by Missouri Western this fall. Missouri Western Tuesday announced Dr. Arthur C. Brooks as the featured speaker at the 28th annual R. Dan Boulware Convocation on Critical Issues at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30. The event will be held at the M.O. Looney Complex Arena on the campus of Missouri Western.www.northwestmoinfo.com