Ed Walker feels he is taking his strongest ever team to Royal Ascot next week – headlined by Diamond Jubilee hope Starman and live Coronation Stakes contender Primo Bacio. Walker only has one winner at the showpiece meeting to his name – Agrotera in the 2018 Sandringham Stakes – but with leading chances in two of the features races of the week, which are both part of the British Champions Series, as well as a handful of chances in the handicaps, Walker is counting down the hours until it all kicks off on Tuesday.