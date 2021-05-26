Cancel
BLM seeks nominations to advisory councils

By The Business Times Staff
thebusinesstimes.com
 2021-05-26

The Bureau of Land Management is looking for nominations to fill vacancies on resource advisory councils in Colorado. “The advice given to the BLM by these citizen-based resource advisory councils is a vital part of the BLM’s collaborative approach to land management,” said Jamie Connell, director of the BLM in Colorado. “Citizen input enhances our agency’s ability to administer and conserve these lands for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations of Americans.”

