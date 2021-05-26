BLM seeks nominations to advisory councils

The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments is seeking an Area Agency on Aging Staff Assistant. This is a full time, FLSA non-exempt position. This position includes, but is not limited to, the overall responsibilities for communication, i.e., incoming calls and inquiries; preparation of monthly reports under the direction of the Director and/or his/her designee; maintains Material Aid (eyeglass and dental) program; compiles client files; reviews intakes for assistance; input client information into proprietary database; performs additional duties as directed by the Director and/or his/her designee. Education/Experience: Experience in clerical functions. Experience in the use of standard office equipment. Must be a self-starter. Must have good organizational skills. Must be proficient with MS Office computer applications and programs. Must have math and problem-solving skills. Must have an ability to work effectively with other employees and volunteers. Must have experience or strong desire to work with the elderly population. Must have excellent communication skills. Must have an ability to accurately compile data and information necessary to complete daily/weekly/monthly/annual reports. Salary: $13.31 - $21.29 per hour plus paid holidays, accrued annual and sick leave, employee health insurance at nominal cost; voluntary employee paid supplemental insurances (dental, vision, AFLAC, Colonial Life) also available. Submit application and resume to: Tom McConaghy Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging 139 East 3rd Street Salida, CO 81201 719-539-3341 tom.mcconaghy@uaacog.com The application can be found at: uaacog.com/who-we-are/careers.html The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.