Bank CEOs return to Congress at time of deep partisan divide

By KEN SWEET, MARCY GORDON
dailyjournal.net
 2021-05-26

WASHINGTON — The heads of the nation’s big Wall Street firms were back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the start of two days hearings where the big banks are expected to be scolded by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle over issues like inequality and the corporate culture of Wall Street.

www.dailyjournal.net
