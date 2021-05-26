Cancel
Boulder, CO

CU plans summer courses in data science and machine learning

By The Business Times Staff
thebusinesstimes.com
 15 days ago

Registration is under way for a summer educational series offering working professionals instruction in data science and machine learning. The University of Colorado at Boulder will offer what’s billed as Tech Frontiers with courses in data science scheduled for July 12 and 13, and courses in machine learning set for July 15 and 16.

