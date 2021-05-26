The Tomorrow War Official Trailer

Watch the exciting trailer for the upcoming action thriller movie, Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandiwe Newton. In Reminiscence, Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love? Reminiscence also stars Cliff Curtis ("The Meg," "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"), Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira ("Roma"), Daniel Wu (TV's "Into the Badlands," "Warcraft"), Mojean Aria (TV's "See" and "Dead Lucky"), Brett Cullen ("Joker"), Natalie Martinez ("The Stand" and "The Fugitive" series), Angela Sarafyan ("Westworld") and Nico Parker ("Dumbo"). Directed by Lisa Joy ("Westworld"), who also serves as writer and producer, Reminiscence is also produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. The executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin. Reminiscence arrives in theaters on August 20, 2021, and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.