Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Sessions set to comment on marijuana regulations

By The Business Times Staff
thebusinesstimes.com
 15 days ago

A total of three more in-person and virtual public listening sessions are scheduled as the City of Grand Junction develops licensing and permitting processes for marijuana businesses. In-person sessions are scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 27 at the Lincoln Park Barn and 5:30 to 7 pm. June 1...

thebusinesstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Lincoln Park#Junction City#Marijuana Businesses#Taxes#Marijuana Regulations#Retail Marijuana Sales#In Person Sessions#Retail Licensing#City Staff Plan#Processes#Election#Open Space#Master Plan#City Hall#Fund#June#Lunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Contractor questions city bid process

With a flurry of new fire stations being built in Grand Junction, one local contractor said the city’s bidding process has unfairly excluded him, but the city says it is making the best decisions it can for the taxpayers. PNCI Construction Inc. President Frank DeSantis said his company pursued the...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Making lemonade from a public health lemon

“Problems are nothing but wake-up calls for creativity”. — Gerhard Gschwandtner (Businessman and speaker) Grand Junction voters have spoken. In the not too distant future, recreational marijuana sales are coming to a corner store near you. And while the decision was made at the ballot box, the Grand Junction City Council will soon convene to set the rules of the cannabis road.
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Tight housing market leaves few options for buyers, brokers say

Mesa County’s housing market is tight and only seems to be getting tighter. April ended with just 166 active residential listings, the second-lowest total of any month since January 2013 and just 10 more than March 2021. Of course the 316 homes sold last month and 1,200 this year — both higher than last year — indicates that the market isn’t all bad.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Senior contribute a lot while getting very little in return

Tens of millions of dollars in increased tax revenue and federal money are in local government coffers. Everyone has their hands out, but no proposals are about senior needs. Vague talk about a community center seemingly includes seniors. “Vague” is still the operative word. A community center is uncertain. Some of that money could go to a free-standing, modern, comprehensive senior center that could be integrated into a future community center. Why can’t the county and city collaborate on this? Remember, we are nearly 20% of the population.
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Kuhr among several named to state opioid panel

Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr and Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen were chosen to serve on a special state panel to help determine how to disperse opioid lawsuit settlement money. The two were among 13 appointed by Gov. Jared Polis this week to the Opioid Crisis Recovery Funds...
Mesa County, COKJCT8

Mesa County Public Health becomes vaccination site

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are planning on receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, plan on receiving it at a new location. The current location in Mesa County is at the convention center. Mesa County Public Health has announced that they will be hosting the vaccination site starting next Wednesday. According to Amanda Mayle, Communication and Marketing Manager of Mesa County Public Health, “We have more than ninety-five thousand doses into our local residents. It makes sense to shift operations back here once again.” Mesa County Public Health has the room and equipment to hold all three vaccines including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. An appointment is not required to receive the vaccine, but it is encouraged if you are able to do so. Mesa County Public Health will offer the vaccines Wednesday thru Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can visit the Mesa County Public Health website to schedule your Covid-19 vaccine.
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Mesa County, COnbc11news.com

Mesa County Housing Market on the Rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The housing market took a toll last year due to the pandemic. But as the economy starts to pick up, so are costs for materials, such as wood. In the last year, all building material prices have gone up 58%. Lumber has even tripled in price. But the economy is starting to boom.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Mesa County surpasses 15K COVID-19 cases

Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday by Mesa County Public Health as the county eclipsed 15,000 cases thus far in the pandemic. The county now has logged 15,026 COVID-19 cases, 251 of those have come in the last four days. Hospitalizations held at 25 and the death toll has risen to 164 fatalities among COVID-19 cases, according to Saturday’s update from health departmen.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

County preps for go-ahead on vaccinating younger groups

Mesa County could begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments as early as today for residents ages 12-15 after a Centers for Disease and Prevention Control advisory panel’s recommendation. The panel’s recommendation was the next step in allowing younger residents to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Mesa County Public Health said in...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Local birefs

Klik Boutique is celebrating the grand opening of its new location. At 354 Main St., next to Grand Valley Books, guests can treat themselves with fruit at 9:30 a.m. and snacks at 11:30 a.m. today. At 5 p.m., Klik Boutique will have a raffle and food for guests. Klik Boutique...
Mesa County, COKJCT8

What the new CDC guidance means for Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released updated guidance regarding masks and social distancing. According to the agency, fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or socially-distance in any setting, including indoors, in most situations. Mesa County Public Health stressed that...