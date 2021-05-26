Sessions set to comment on marijuana regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are planning on receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, plan on receiving it at a new location. The current location in Mesa County is at the convention center. Mesa County Public Health has announced that they will be hosting the vaccination site starting next Wednesday. According to Amanda Mayle, Communication and Marketing Manager of Mesa County Public Health, “We have more than ninety-five thousand doses into our local residents. It makes sense to shift operations back here once again.” Mesa County Public Health has the room and equipment to hold all three vaccines including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. An appointment is not required to receive the vaccine, but it is encouraged if you are able to do so. Mesa County Public Health will offer the vaccines Wednesday thru Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can visit the Mesa County Public Health website to schedule your Covid-19 vaccine.