Call tracking systems monitoring is the very cheap method to analyze the telephone contact task within your organization. The amount of call tracking services which could employ a tracking system for you has made this productive monitoring process readily available to many modest businesses. When these systems were new only the large businesses which could pay the inherent anti virus and computers needed to implement the processes. Today, trusted third party service providers shoulder the hardware and maintenance costs related to the systems for smaller enterprises and forward activity with analysis reports with their clients on the telephone numbers assigned for them. Tracking systems began as an easy way to measure the success or effectiveness of sales efforts and provides the information to advertisers, but the applications have expanded into the areas such as customer care and incident tracking.