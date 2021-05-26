Cancel
City sales tax collections jump

By The Business Times Staff
thebusinesstimes.com
 15 days ago

Sales tax collections, a key measure of retail activity, continue to increase in Grand Junction. The City of Grand Junction reported collecting nearly $5.5 million in sales taxes in April. That’s an increase of more than $1.7 million and 47.2 percent over the same month last year, although collections a year ago were affected by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

