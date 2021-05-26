Credit Karma Announces Plans For $13 Million East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte
Personal finance tech juggernaut Credit Karma just released plans to build a massive $13 million East Coast Headquarters right here in the Queen City. “We are thrilled to have Credit Karma establish their East Coast headquarters in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is the ideal place for technology companies to do business, thanks to our tech-savvy talent, resilient economy and great quality of life.”www.charlottestories.com