Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Credit Karma Announces Plans For $13 Million East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte

By Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Stories
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal finance tech juggernaut Credit Karma just released plans to build a massive $13 million East Coast Headquarters right here in the Queen City. “We are thrilled to have Credit Karma establish their East Coast headquarters in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is the ideal place for technology companies to do business, thanks to our tech-savvy talent, resilient economy and great quality of life.”

www.charlottestories.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Scores#Company Headquarters#Credit Karma Announces#East Coast Headquarters#New Creditkarma#Cltgov#Mvb Bank#Queen City#Today#Technology Companies#Loans#Investing#Home#Accounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Charlotte, NCWbt.com

Duke Energy to move corporate headquarters to new plaza in uptown Charlotte

Duke Energy announced Monday the 40-floor office tower plaza currently under construction in uptown Charlotte will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as metro tower, Duke Energy plaza will house approximately 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real estate footprint. After a thorough review,...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Duke Energy to trim office footprint and move HQ into new tower Uptown

Charlotte-based Duke Energy said Monday it plans to move its corporate headquarters to a 40-story tower formerly called Metro Tower, which is under construction in Uptown. Duke said it plans to significantly reduce its overall office footprint by 60% by selling some offices and exiting some leases, including at its iconic 48-story Duke Energy Center, […] The post Duke Energy to trim office footprint and move HQ into new tower Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Online farmer’s market launches in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Market Wagon has expanded its online farmers market to Charlotte. That startup provides a way to snag goods from local farms and artisanal food vendors year round. The online store offers items typically found at a farmers market such as produce, eggs, dairy, meat and baked goods.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Need a job? This Charlotte company is looking to hire 90 people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccinations are abundantly available, so employers are wondering why so many people don’t want to work?. Many companies say they are struggling to find workers. The labor shortage is so significant that businesses like restaurants and bars are paying people to come for interviews. U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Charlotte, NCcorneliustoday.com

Gas still hit or miss in North Carolina, Lake Norman

May 17. Getting gasoline is still a hit of miss endeavor in Lake Norman and Charlotte, but it is getting better. More stations have gasoline more often, but North Carolina remains the epicenter of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown which ended last week. Oil and gas analyst Patrick De Haan of...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Finding gas remains a struggle for Charlotte-area drivers — and a more expensive one

Charlotte-area drivers can expect to begin the week still struggling to find gas — and paying more to refuel their vehicles. As of Monday morning, about 57% of North Carolina gas stations are out of fuel, GasBuddy.com energy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a tweet. That’s down from 68% on Saturday morning. In South Carolina, about 49% of stations were out Monday, he said.
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Is Now The First City in The Carolinas To Use Facial Recognition Software

The Charlotte Douglas Airport has just officially started using facial recognition cameras on passengers who travel through the airport. According to a press release we received from the Department of Homeland Security, the new system is initially being rolled out by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) within the international flights area to verify that passengers arriving in Charlotte are who they say they are. It takes only seconds to scan the facial biometrics of passengers and ‘is more than 98 percent accurate.