Wolfgang Van Halen Has Best Responses to People Asking About Huge Crab on Solo Album Cover

By Joe DiVita
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen is definitely one of the best artists to follow on Twitter right now. Always playfully engaging with his fans and skillfully combatting criticism, the multi-instrumentalist recently responded to questions about the massive crab on the cover of his forthcoming Mammoth WVH solo album and then posited a handful of questions about the peculiar artwork for Van Halen's 1984 record.

1063thebuzz.com
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

