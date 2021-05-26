Wolfgang Van Halen Has Best Responses to People Asking About Huge Crab on Solo Album Cover

Mammoth WVH's debut album isn't even out yet, but Wolfgang Van Halen is already talking about a follow-up. The 13 songs on Mammoth WVH , which arrives on June 11, were completed about three years ago. Since then, Van Halen says he's continued to work on new songs. “At least at the start of the pandemic, I wrote maybe five or six songs,” he tells UCR. “At a certain point, the weight of the world got to me.”