5 ways to identify personal loan scams

Upstart is a popular online lender that touts itself as a lending platform powered by artificial intelligence designed to make affordable credit more accessible to borrowers through the power of technology. Founded by former Google employees, Upstart has originated $10.8 billion in loans, with 71% of them fully automated. Upstart says its personal loan interest rates are 10% lower than traditional lenders. Plus, the lender says it accepts 26% more applicants because it can evaluate nontraditional data when reviewing an application. That means borrowers who are new to credit could have a better chance at qualifying compared to other lenders.