Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

5 ways to identify personal loan scams

By Jerry Brown
fox5ny.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, there were 99,667 reports of identity theft for business and personal loans, according to the Federal Trade Commission. This represents a 127% increase from the previous year. If you don’t see the warning sign of a personal loan scam and you fall into a scammer’s trap, your identity can be stolen. In addition, the scammer may take some of your hard-earned money. In addition to taking your money, the scam artist could also hit you with identity theft, potentially leaving you with bad credit.

www.fox5ny.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Loans#Loan Application#Credit Score#Upfront
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
FTC
Related
Credits & LoansPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Using a personal loan for business expenses: What to consider

You can use personal loans to finance virtually anything, such as a vacation, a new car or a home improvement project. You can even use personal loans to start a new business or pay for business expenses. In fact, online personal loans may be a faster and more convenient option than applying for a business loan through a traditional bank or credit union.
Credits & Loansfox32chicago.com

Considering a personal loan? Avoid these 4 myths

Personal loans are fixed-interest rate, fixed monthly installment loans that can be used for almost any loan purpose. They are commonly used for debt consolidation, emergencies, home improvement, to pay off debt and more. In addition, most personal loans are unsecured – unlike a home loan or auto loan – meaning you don’t have to pledge an asset to take one out.
Monroe, LAKNOE TV8

Signs the email or text you got about student loans is a scam

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Scammers are trying to create confusion when it comes to student loan forgiveness plans. Jo-Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana says there are red flags to watch out for. They include:. -If you’re asked to pay upfront or monthly fees. -If you’re...
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

3 steps to refinancing a personal loan to save money

Insider spoke with experts from Lightstream and Payoff about refinancing personal loans. You may receive better terms and save money on your loan if your credit score has improved. You can refinance into a shorter term and save on interest, or a longer term and pay less per month. See...
Credits & LoansTime

Upstart Personal Loans Review 2021: Artificial Intelligence-Driven Loans for Those With Fair or No Credit

Upstart is a popular online lender that touts itself as a lending platform powered by artificial intelligence designed to make affordable credit more accessible to borrowers through the power of technology. Founded by former Google employees, Upstart has originated $10.8 billion in loans, with 71% of them fully automated. Upstart says its personal loan interest rates are 10% lower than traditional lenders. Plus, the lender says it accepts 26% more applicants because it can evaluate nontraditional data when reviewing an application. That means borrowers who are new to credit could have a better chance at qualifying compared to other lenders.
Credits & Loansfoxla.com

How to use a personal loan to increase your credit score

A personal loan can be a valuable financial tool to pay off debt. Whether it’s paying for an unexpected medical bill or consolidating high-interest debt, there are many possible uses for this type of unsecured loan. In addition to helping you cover unforeseen expenses, personal loans – in addition to...
Personal FinanceThe Day

Warning signs of scams and unfavorable loan terms

The impact of COVID-19 has led to financial struggles for homeowners across the nation. In fact, a recent study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with the National Association of REALTORS® discovered that more than 8 out of 10 American homeowners–81%–the COVID-19 pandemic has caused them unexpected financial distress. "The effects...
Credits & LoansTime

LendingClub Personal Loans Review 2021: Good Customer Reviews, But High APRs

Originally a peer-to-peer lending platform that shut down its individual investor marketplace in 2020, LendingClub now calls itself “America’s leading digital marketplace bank.” LendingClub funds a portion of loans through its own FDIC-insured LendingClub bank, and the rest through institutional investors in its loan marketplace. Besides personal loans, LendingClub also offers business loans, auto refinancing, and patient solutions for financing medical care.
KTEN.com

Best Low-Interest Personal Loans for You: How to Find Them and Qualify

If you’re drowning in high-interest credit card debt or don’t have the cash to fund a major purchase, low-interest personal loans can be a lifesaver. But with hundreds of lenders out there, it can be hard to know where to go to find the best low-interest loans for your specific situation and credit background.
Economymodernman.com

Personal Loans vs Car Loans: What’s the Difference and Which Should You Choose?

Americans are borrowing more money to buy cars than ever before. Overall, auto debt in the U.S. grew by $80 billion in 2020, putting the total at $1.37 trillion. When it comes to financing that new or used vehicle, you have options. Car dealerships usually offer car loans. You could also arrange a car loan through your financial institution. Or you could opt for a personal loan. You can use personal loans for many different purposes, including to pay for the car you’re buying.
CarsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Beware of bogus rental car schemes

The surge in leisure travel as pandemic restrictions lift and a tight supply of rental cars have brought out the criminals this summer, consumer watchdogs say. The Federal Trade Commission as well as consumer groups and rental companies are warning travelers about schemes that lure them into booking phony reservations through fake customer service numbers and websites.
Credits & Loansmoney.com

How to Build Credit With a Secured Credit Card

If you live in the U.S, building credit and having a good credit score is essential to most major life purchases like buying a car or home. But it’s hard to get approved for products that build credit if you don’t have any to begin with. That’s where tools like secured credit cards come in handy.
Credits & LoansObserver

5 Best Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval in 2021

While most of the loan lenders don’t understand that no one wants to have bad credit intentionally, and such a condition is a result of some unfortunate happening like serious illnesses or financial crisis, we know how it feels like to be in such a situation where you are already suffering, and then, not being able to get loans adds to the misery.
Motley Fool

This Is the Smallest Personal Loan You Can Get

Shop for a small loan as carefully as you would a large loan. Lenders typically have minimum and maximum amounts they are willing to lend. If you check The Ascent's best personal loans, you will notice that the minimum loan offered is $1,000, and the maximum is $100,000. Of the eight lenders on the list, only one allows for loans as low as $1,000.