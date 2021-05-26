Cancel
Visual Art

This painting is a work of martial art

Washington Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great Kano School, which dominated official Japanese painting for 350 years, was in its golden period in 1646, when Kano Sansetsu painted this fantastically gnarled and spiky old plum tree for the abbot’s quarters of Myoshinji, a Zen Buddhist temple in Kyoto. In 1880, the abbot’s quarters burned down, and only four of the hundreds of panels Sansetsu painted survived.

