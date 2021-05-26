This painting is a work of martial art

The first edition of the helsinki biennial is opening to the public on june 12, running over the summer until september 26, 2021. the biennial brings contemporary art to the former military island of vallisaari in the helsinki archipelago, with further artworks scattered across the city’s mainland. using the context of the island’s unique cultural history and natural environment as a starting point, artworks have been created for specific locations — with some activating former gunpowder cellars and old residential buildings. titled the same sea, the helsinki biennial presents 41 artists and collectives from finland and beyond. more than half of the works are new commissions and site-specific installations that engage with the history, geopolitical location, and diverse environment of vallisaari.