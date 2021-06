Two defendants were sentenced to prison on Thursday, with one of them placed on probation during Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Galt resident Brian K. White pleaded guilty to five felony counts and received sentences of four years each with the Department of Corrections. After original charges of rape were amended, White pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the third degree and three counts of unlawful use of a loaded weapon while he was intoxicated. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alley ruled each of the sentences is to be served concurrently.