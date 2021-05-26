Guy Fieri is on a mission to help save restaurants hit by pandemic

Chefs tend to come and go in the business and some of them get recognized for what they do, but some of them manage to etch their names in the history books in a manner that makes them hard to miss. Guy Fieri is quickly becoming one of those individuals since thanks to the deal he recently signed with the Food Network he’s now going to be pulling down $80 million over the next few years, which is a huge jump from where he was, to begin with. Known for his style and his flair, Guy spent a good part of the last decade as a big name, but not always as someone that people were willing to acknowledge as THE biggest name on the network. As of now he’s the guy that a lot of people know about and a lot of people have decided to look up to since not only is he among the highest-paid people on the network, if not ‘the’ highest-paid, he’s also someone that people recognize as being willing to help out when it’s needed. During the pandemic, he did what he could to ensure that restaurant workers kept getting paid when countless establishments were forced to shut down thanks to COVID, and he was instrumental in getting several donations that made this happen. Some would love to sit back and say that this was all for publicity and to make him look better to those he was trying to impress, but there are plenty of others who say the opposite since they state that Guy is the type of person that enters the room and changes the atmosphere in a very positive manner, bringing a new energy to the space that livens everything up in a way that makes people want to interact and come together in a meaningful way.