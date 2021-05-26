Colorado Rockies: What should have been on the New Era Local Market cap

Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The next game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets will be held at the Citi Field in Queens, New York on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 12:10 PM EDT. The Rockies were able to win the first meeting with the Mets but the team was defeated in the second game to a score of 1-3. Ryan McMahon homered in the 2nd inning of the game and delivered the first point for the team. Colorado earned 1 run, 3 hits, and 1 RBI in the match. The team ranks 4th in the NL West standings with a record of 19-30.