Now Accepting Finance Director Applications

Des Plaines, IL (June 14, 2021) URISA is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for its Vanguard Cabinet. The Vanguard Cabinet (VC), a URISA initiative, is an advisory board made up of passionate, young* geospatial professionals who strive to engage young practitioners, increase their numbers in the organization, and better understand the concerns facing these future leaders of the geospatial community. The VC’s mission is to collaborate with URISA’s Board of Directors and URISA committees in creating and promoting programs and policies of benefit to young professionals and to enhance overall innovation, collaboration, networking, and professional development opportunities.