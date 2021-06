Experts say that firstly will recover from the consequences of the pandemic the leisure travel and then the business travel. In fact, at the end of 2020 surveys showed that business travel would be down up to almost 50%. According to recent data, things are changing. People seem to look forward to starting again face-to-face business meetings and events. Especially, as Covid-19 vaccines roll out at a fast-growing pace and people feel safer to travel again and meet their partners at business meetings and events.