Medicare 101 seminar set for June

Using a unique format of both in-person and virtual celebrations, Jamestown Community College honored graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 this weekend. Donning caps and gowns, graduates accompanied by their families lined the college's two campuses to receive their degrees and certificates in person after an academic year of mostly hybrid instruction. 78 graduates from the Cattaraugus County Campus were recognized in Olean on Saturday, while 232 were recognized on the Jamestown Campus on Sunday. The college's virtual ceremony debuted Friday evening, honoring a total of 1,114 students who completed their degree as far back as the summer of 2019. During the virtual ceremony, JCC President Daniel DeMarte said, "You will find that your JCC education has prepared you well for meeting the challenges of our community and the ever-changing world in which we live. I am confident that your experience at JCC has provided you a strong foundation for what comes next." Former New York State Senator Cathy Young, who was the keynote speaker, likened the graduates to a "beautiful phoenix rising from the ashes" for completing their coursework amid the COVID-19 pandemic.