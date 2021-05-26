Cancel
Olean, NY

Medicare 101 seminar set for June

Times-Herald
 16 days ago

OLEAN — Vicki Pollock and Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the next Medicare 101 seminars on June 2. Discussions are conducted through a Zoom meeting. Sessions will be approximately an hour in length, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., interactive in nature, and focused upon maximizing your Medicare insurance benefit.

