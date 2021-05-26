Bayou Greenways Park opens this week as part of master plan for greener Houston

A paper boat bobs eerily along White Oak Bayou while joggers, cyclists and walkers move with more determined purpose along a path at the top of its banks. The scene is quintessentially Houston: flowing green landscape punctuated by the yellow of black-eyed Susans and the white of other wildflowers and plenty of concrete. Barn swallows swoop past within sight of a freeway where cars move less freely. The chirp of birds is audible, though they compete with the unavoidable low grumble of Interstate-10 traffic. Looming over the lush scene are a few billboards, visual reminders of one’s location.