Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cottonwood, CA

Hit-and-run accident killed a bicyclist on Gas Point Road and Happy Valley Road (Cottonwood, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBM7C_0aC5Oy6X00
Hit-and-run accident killed a bicyclist on Gas Point Road and Happy Valley Road (Cottonwood, CA)

A bicyclist killed following a hit-and-run crash on Gas Point Road and Happy Valley Road on Tuesday morning.

The fatal bicycle crash took place just after 11:00 a.m. on Gas Point Road, east of Happy Valley Road. On arrival, they found the bicyclist deceased on the side of Gas Point Road. The California Highway Patrol seeks the public’s help in their search for the hit-and-run driver.

According to them, the driver steered a red vehicle with front-end damage. The CHP urged anyone who traveled through the area in the late morning hours to provide their dashcam footage. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased bicyclist after notifying the next of kin.

An investigation is continuing.

May 26, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the California region.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Cottonwood, CA
Cottonwood, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicyclist#California Highway Patrol#Bicycle#Traffic Accident#Killed Crash#Fatal Crash#Local Accident#Happy Valley Road#Chp#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Hit And Run Accident#Gas Point Road#Authorities#Front End Damage#Wrongful Death Attorneys#Kin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related