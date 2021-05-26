Hit-and-run accident killed a bicyclist on Gas Point Road and Happy Valley Road (Cottonwood, CA)

A bicyclist killed following a hit-and-run crash on Gas Point Road and Happy Valley Road on Tuesday morning.

The fatal bicycle crash took place just after 11:00 a.m. on Gas Point Road, east of Happy Valley Road. On arrival, they found the bicyclist deceased on the side of Gas Point Road. The California Highway Patrol seeks the public’s help in their search for the hit-and-run driver.

According to them, the driver steered a red vehicle with front-end damage. The CHP urged anyone who traveled through the area in the late morning hours to provide their dashcam footage. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased bicyclist after notifying the next of kin.

An investigation is continuing.

