Last year when WarnerMedia announced that their entire 2021 slate of theatrical releases would debut day-and-date on HBO Max along with the traditional premiere the news wasn't well received by some in Hollywood. Chief among those that had a problem with the announcement was filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who has made his last nine movies with the studio, a relationship that goes back almost twenty years. After Nolan's criticisms of WB's decision continued for many weeks it resulted in reports that he may no longer work with them moving forward, and even the head of the studio doesn't know if that's going to happen.