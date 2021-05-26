Duke Energy Building Massive 22.6-Megawatt Solar Farm in Cabarrus County
Expanding its rapidly growing clean-energy portfolio, Duke Energy just started construction on the massive 22.6-Megawatt Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County. The project will be owned and operated by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a new commercial brand that includes Duke Energy Renewables. The project was selected as part of the competitive bidding process established by 2017’s landmark solar legislation in North Carolina.www.charlottestories.com