Duke Energy Building Massive 22.6-Megawatt Solar Farm in Cabarrus County

By Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Stories
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpanding its rapidly growing clean-energy portfolio, Duke Energy just started construction on the massive 22.6-Megawatt Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County. The project will be owned and operated by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a new commercial brand that includes Duke Energy Renewables. The project was selected as part of the competitive bidding process established by 2017’s landmark solar legislation in North Carolina.

