Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jonathan Wallace: More Than a Coach

kuathletics.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecoming a father evolved me. It might sound cliché, but every time I look into my son’s eyes, I see myself in him. This is now my flesh and blood, and I get to pour everything into him. When it comes to coaching, it’s really not all that different. I’m...

kuathletics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Jonathan Wallace
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Coaching#Ku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

More Than Just A Game

It’s often times like these I’m reminded sports are more than just a game. As Alabama baseball’s season comes to a close, I can’t help but feel such a bittersweet sadness. Any enthusiastic sports fan dreads the end of a season, but for me the feeling goes a little deeper than the ending of a NCAA tournament run.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Raiders have every coach vaccinated, more vaccinated players than most teams

At a time when many NFL teams are struggling to convince their personnel to get vaccinated, the Raiders appear to be ahead of the pack. The Raiders’ entire coaching staff has been vaccinated and the number of players vaccinated might be the best in the league, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Footballnsarrow.com

Wallace named coach of Sauk Prairie football

Randy Wallace has been part of the building process for a decade. And he certainly didn't want to stop now. Wallace was named Sauk Prairie’s new football coach Monday after his nomination was approved by the School Board. Wallace served on former coach Clay Iverson’s staff the past two years, has been the president of Sauk Prairie’s youth program the past eight years and been a youth coach for a decade.
Greenbrier, ARGuard Online

Wallace Honored

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas outfielder-third baseman Cayden Wallace of Greenbrier was named Monday to Perfect Game’s Freshman All-American team. Wallace’s 14 home runs tied the Razorbacks freshman record set by Heston Kjerstad, an eventual All-American and first player selected in the 2020 Major League draft. For Coach Dave Van Horn’s SEC champion/SEC Tournament champion 50-13 Razorbacks Wallace started 60 hit .279 and knocked in 44 runs.
High Schoolledger.news

High school tennis coaches show they can do more than teach the game

Chris Fuller and Dan Klement are more than just good high school tennis coaches, these guys can play too!. Fresh off a season in which their respective teams – Fuller coaches the Amador High School tennis team and Klement coaches the Argonaut High School tennis team – finished first and second in Mother Lode League play, the two combined for a perfect weekend of play at a United States Tennis Association (USTA) Northern California singles tournament at Stonegate Tennis Academy in Davis during Memorial Day weekend.
College Sportssportswar.com

More complicated than that.

He may not want to be the 13th scholarship, he may not want to stay home. Likely TB has a ton of info not talked about. From my point of view,many others including Guy,Jerome, Hunter , Mamadi, Bennett and hundreds of thousands of fans are thrilled that Salt and Clark came to UVA.
Santa Fe, FLWCJB

Santa Fe’s Jonathan Lee to play basketball at Lurleen B. Wallace

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -After helping the Santa Fe boys basketball team reach the state championship game for the first time, Jonathan Lee has made his college commitment. Lee, a 6-foot-7 forward, signed with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College on Wednesday. The Knights are based in Andalusia, Alabama and compete in the Alabama Community College Conference.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves Roundup: Coaching staff updates and more

The Minnesota Timberwolves have at least two spots on head coach Chris Finch’s staff that need to be filled, and we now know the name of someone that Finch is reportedly targeting. Additionally, players are in town working out, and the NBA has announced important dates for the 2021-22 league...
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - JOSH COBB – WALLACE HIGH SCHOOL

JOSH COBB – WALLACE HIGH SCHOOL. From 1990 to 1993, Josh was a dynamic player and a generational talent for his hometown Wildcats. During that span, he led Wallace to 3 consecutive state playoff appearances- and as a senior, he not only toppled school records for both yards rushing in a game (300) and touchdowns in a game (7), but he also amassed a Wallace career record with over 4,000 rushing yards. On his way to setting records in both rushing and scoring, Josh was named 1st Team All-Area and 1st Team All-Conference three times, as well as 1st Team All-State on two occasions. After graduation, he was selected to play in the 1994 Nebraska Shrine Bowl and then went on to play football at the University of Nebraska. While in Lincoln, he became a 2 time letter-winner and a member of 3 National Championship teams (1994, 1995, 1997). Josh was later named to the Class D1 All-Decade Team for the 1990’s by Huskerland Prep Report. The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21.
Footballwach.com

Beyond the Zone Podcast: Ep 14 - Coach Uva, More Than Just My Dad

Welcome to Episode 14 of the Beyond the Zone Podcast, hosted by WACH FOX's Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Mike Uva. On this week's podcast, Mike is joined by a very special guest - his father Paul Uva for a Father's Day special. Paul shares stories of what coaching high school football in Massachusetts for over 35 plus years has been like, the heartfelt story of a city trying to break him when we replaced a legendary coach, thoughts on Shane Beamer, and more.
Hanahan, SCThe Post and Courier

New Hanahan basketball coach inherits 'more talent than I anticipated'

Summer workouts have been well-attended and the talent level is better than Robert Mammes expected to inherit from a squad that was winless last season. The new Hanahan High School boys basketball coach is optimistic about what lies ahead for the Hawks on the hardwood. “Given that they were 0-8...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans S Jonathan Owens gets 'good vibes' from the new coaching staff

The Houston Texans are in a period of transition as they prepare for their first year under coach David Culley. Gone is the 3-4 defense that the Texans ran since 2011, a defensive scheme that spanned the last three seasons of the Gary Kubiak era and all of the Bill O’Brien era. Culley hired former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith as the new defensive coordinator, and Houston is installing the Tampa 2 scheme.