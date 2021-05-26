Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Fox News host Sean Hannity had a sippy cup made for Biden because he can't settle on a nickname that sticks

By insider@insider.com (Jake Lahut)
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an ongoing struggle to settle on a Biden nickname, Sean Hannity is going for "Sippy Cup Joe." The Fox News host had a presidential sippy cup made for Biden. Other nicknames have included "Sleepy Joe," "Quid Pro Joe," "Hidin' Biden," and "the Big Guy." See more stories on Insider's...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Seal
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Insider#The White House#Fox News White House#Gop#Americans#The Oval Office#Sippy Cup Joe#President Joe Biden#Fox News Contributor#Basement Joe#Running#Appeasement Joe#Friends#Opinion#Lids#Monikers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSCNN

'We turned so far right we went crazy:' How Fox News was radicalized by its own viewers

This article is adapted from the new edition of "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth," which was published in paperback on Tuesday. When Donald Trump lost the presidency last November, Fox News lost too. But unlike Trump, Fox was never in denial about its loss. The network's executives and multi-million-dollar stars stared the ratings in the face every day and saw that their pro-Trump audience was reacting to the prospect of President Biden by switching channels or turning off the TV.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Fox News' Sean Hannity reportedly wrote a Trump campaign ad that aired on his show

Fox News host Sean Hannity is denying a new report that he wrote a 2020 campaign ad for former President Donald Trump — an ad that then aired on his show. An upcoming book by Mike Bender, White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal, about the 2020 presidential election includes the detail that Hannity allegedly had a role in writing a campaign ad for Trump last year, which only aired on his Fox News show, according to an excerpt published Tuesday by Punchbowl News.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

'Disastrous': Donald Trump Blames Fox News Ratings Decline on 'Negative Guy' Chris Wallace

Former President Donald Trump revisited his feud with Chris Wallace on Saturday night by blaming the Fox News host for the network's ratings decline. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Fox news fell into third place among cable news broadcasters for most of January, behind CNN and MSNBC, as conservative viewers turned to networks further to the right. Fox News recovered viewers in recent months, beating its rivals in April, but viewership of major cable news networks have dropped across the board under Joe Biden's presidency.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.
TV & Videosnewsandguts.com

Geraldo Rivera Goes Off On Fox News Guest During A Discussion About Mideast Conflict

It seems like it’s getting harder and harder for Geraldo Rivera to go along with the Fox News talking points. Rivera has been consistently critical of Israel during this latest escalation of violence in the Middle East. Earlier this week, he told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that he agrees with Minnesota Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s opposition to the U.S. selling $735 million in weapons to Israel.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden releases tax returns showing his income fell in 2020

Joe Biden has released his tax returns showing his income fell sharply during 2020 as he ran for president and won the White House.The president’s income fell from nearly $1m in 2019 to $607,336 in 2020 as he dropped high-paying speaking engagements to take on and defeat Donald Trump.But Mr Biden still earned enough money to pay the higher-rate of tax his administration has proposed for the wealthiest Americans.The IRS deadline for tax filing in the United States was Monday, after being shifted from its normal date of 15 April to 17 May because of tax changes and the...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity reminds Liz Cheney she's aligning with media who called her dad a 'war criminal'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the media praise of Republican Liz Cheney after being ousted from her leadership position on "Hannity." HANNITY: We briefly address the story that the media mob and Democrats are obsessing about. Wall-to-wall coverage, 48-hours and counting. Yes, Congresswoman Liz Cheney was booted from her GOP leadership position after months of nonstop negative remarks about Trump and those who support him. Now the media mob and Democrats are treating Congresswoman Cheney like she's some modern-day martyr. She is not. I see Liz today your hero, you actually gave me the first interview to MSDNC, NBC, the first exclusive. Wow, that's the same network I believe, if we go back, yeah, it was referring to your dad as a war criminal and should be tried, and a criminal with Halliburton and all sorts of other allegations. You may want to refresh your memory. Too bad as a Republican leader you never showed the same passion fighting the radical socialist Democrats that bribe the Iranian mullahs, abandon our ally Israel, with the same type of passion and psychotic rage you have against all things Donald Trump. Now, my message to you Liz is have fun. I'm sure you have to love all the praise and attention you're receiving, but remember, you're receiving it from the very same people, the Democrats and the media, that called your father a war criminal. The very people that helped put Scooter Libby, I think he's a friend of yours, in jail, and the same people that accused your dad of numerous crimes and felonies related to his work at Halliburton.