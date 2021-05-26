More Than 200 Public Figures Sign Letter In Support Of Nikole Hannah Jones
A decision not to offer a Black professor tenure has never been met with more resistance. Just last month, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones posted a tweet informing her followers that she would be filling the Knight Chair In Race And Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina. Typically, this position comes with tenure, but the university offered her a fixed, five-year position instead. This decision has sparked backlash from a number of different groups and it's not stopping anytime soon.www.binnews.com