More Than 200 Public Figures Sign Letter In Support Of Nikole Hannah Jones

Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
 16 days ago
A decision not to offer a Black professor tenure has never been met with more resistance. Just last month, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones posted a tweet informing her followers that she would be filling the Knight Chair In Race And Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina. Typically, this position comes with tenure, but the university offered her a fixed, five-year position instead. This decision has sparked backlash from a number of different groups and it's not stopping anytime soon.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
