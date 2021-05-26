Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cloverdale, CA

Cloverdale Fire Logs: May 17-23

sonomawest.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article5:14 a.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for a female. 10:56 a.m. Public assist on Wisteria Circle for a male fall victim. (no time given) Vegetation fire on Dutcher Creek Road. Assist Geyserville with a vegetation fire. Fire started from late afternoon mowing of high grass. 5:10 p.m. Assist...

www.sonomawest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloverdale, CA
City
Sutter, CA
Cloverdale, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Geyserville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Stroke#Police#Fire#Main Street#Cloverdale Fire Logs#Spring Court#Sheriff S Office#Icaria Court#Wisteria Circle#Dutcher Creek Road#Healdsburg Avenue#Clark Street#Front Street#South Foothill Boulevard#River Bank#Antonio Street#Rosewood Drive#Tarman Drive#Elbridge Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Windsor, CAsonomawest.com

Purse theft in Windsor leads to arrest

On May 14, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives had arrested a Santa Rosa woman after stealing a purse from a shopping cart in Windsor. According to their statement, the investigation began on May 9, after an elderly victim had her purse stolen from a shopping cart from a retail store in Windsor. A customer saw a female, later identified as Yuridia Hernandez, grab the victim's purse out of the shopping cart. The customer confronted Hernandez. Hernandez tossed the purse on the ground and left the store. However, the victim discovered her wallet had been stolen from her purse and called Windsor Police Department for a report.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Man identified in fatal Santa Rosa SMART train collision

The man who was struck and killed by a SMART train Tuesday was Rodrigo Banuelos Jaimes, 53, of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said Friday. The investigation of the circumstances of the collision and whether it was an accident or a suicide is still ongoing, Valencia said.
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

PD Editorial: Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County

There isn’t much middle ground to be found in a smoldering argument over Sonoma County’s rules for commercial cannabis farming. Many residents in the county’s rural enclaves don’t want cannabis fields anywhere near their homes. Growers counter that it’s time to start treating the once-outlawed plant as just another crop in a county with a long tradition of farming.
Cloverdale, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Meet the Icarians of Cloverdale

Cloverdale has had a rich and colorful history, but perhaps the most unexpected bit of color might have been the six-year existence of a commune run by French anarchists from 1881 to 1886 just south of town on what is now Asti road. They were followers of French revolutionary philosopher Etienne Cabet, who had gotten sideways with the restored Bourbon Monarchy, as anarchists are wont to do. He was exiled by King Louis Phillippe I (“The Citizen King”) and moved to London, where he started the Icaria movement.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

New final environmental impact review available for Elnoka development

Along-anticipated Final Environment Impact Report (FEIR) was released by Santa Rosa planners at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 1, starting the clock ticking on a public comment period. The public has until June 10 to digest the 726page document and submit their comments. All written comments received will be made public at least 10 days before the FEIR is considered for certification.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

County undertaking major review, overhaul of homeless services

Los Guilicos Transitional Village functioning, more shelters sought countywide. Homelessness is a huge issue with multiple roots and seemingly endless demands on government and private resources. There are no simple solutions, no single way to cope with the physical, emotional, spiritual, and social damage caused when hundreds of thousands of people in America have no permanent residence or access to basic hygiene and shelter. And that’s just a best guesstimate by the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department from 2020. California has over 150,000 homeless people, and Sonoma County numbers hover just under 3,000. Given the nature of the problem, head counts are suspect and subject to who is visible when the counters come by.
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma set for melee over proposed cannabis ordinance

Supervisors to vote on cannabis ordinance on May 18 Board of Supervisors meetings are currently held virtually. Members of the public can watch or join the May 18 meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. SEE AGENDA: For published agendas go to sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. WATCH LIVESTREAM: sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. JOIN THE ZOOM MEETING: Participate in the Zoom meeting by computer, tablet, smartphone application, or by calling in. Participation information is on the first page of each agenda. PUBLIC COMMENT: Public Comment may be made via email or during the live zoom meeting. To submit an emailed public comment to the Board email bos@sonoma-county.org. Provide name, agenda number(s) on which you wish to speak and your comment.
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

‘We need you to lean in with us’: Gore talks homelessness

In a far-ranging conversation about the homeless in Sonoma County, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore made several things clear: it’s time for action, everyone will be a part of bearing the burden, the time for “not in my backyard” mentality has passed and that if these things cost him an election, it’s a price he’s willing to pay.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

70% of Sonoma County residents now at least partially vaccinated

70% of Sonoma County now at least partially vaccinated. 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have now been administered in Sonoma County, and 70% of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, health officials announced Friday. The county added to the eligible pool about...