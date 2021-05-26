Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Sen. Marshall helps introduce legislation to reduce maternal mortality

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is helping to introduce legislation that is aimed at reducing maternal mortality in the U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) to introduce bipartisan legislation that is meant to improve maternal and infant health. He said the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act would authorize new federal grant programs that aim to reduce maternal mortality by establishing evidence-based practices for training and improving coordinated care, as well as reducing racial and ethnic disparities.

www.wibw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Bill Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Mortality#Maternal Death#Cdc#Infant Mortality#Health Outcomes#Health Care Law#Wibw#D Minn#Cdc#Authorize#Severe Maternal Morbidity#Bipartisan Legislation#Dr Marshall#Study Outcomes#Health Care Providers#Evidence Based Practices#Healthy Mothers#Intensive Care#Senator Roger Marshall#Pregnant Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas vaccinations exceed two million doses

Kansas has administered over two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, reaching the landmark just six weeks after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) opened eligibility for the vaccine to everyone 16 years and older. About 43% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Center...
Kansas StateUS News and World Report

Kansas Chamber Cuts Ties With US Group for Endorsing Davids

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group's support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Gov. Kelly signs seven bills into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed a handful of bills Monday addressing areas from criminal justice to licensing and tax filing. “Today, I signed seven bipartisan bills that will enhance consumer protections and protect Kansas families from mistreatment and extortion,” Gov. Kelly said. “This is the kind of success that can be achieved when we work together – not as Republicans or Democrats – but as Kansans. I want to thank my colleagues in the legislature, on both sides of the aisle, for their efforts.”
Kansas StatePosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Newman Regional Health introduces low-dose CT scan for lung cancer screening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new, low-dose CT scan is now available for lung cancer screening at Newman Regional Health. A CT scan, also known as a CAT scan, is a fast, non-invasive diagnostic tool used to see the inside of the body. It combines x-ray with advanced computer processing technology to create images and rule out or confirm the presence of certain abnormalities in the body, such as cancer.
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

Washburn University goes maskless, no more social distancing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has eliminated its face mask and social distancing policy, effective May 15. Washburn University says on Friday afternoon, it announced that it will no longer enforce the mask mandate and social distancing policy on campus, starting on Saturday, May 15. “The guidance issued on...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Local businesses preparing for changes following CDC announcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Businesses now have the power in their hands of what they want to see, masks or no masks, with new CDC guidelines being followed by the state and county. Under Shawnee County’s updated health order issued Thursday night, businesses still may require employees to wear one when interacting with the public -- and they still have to maintain distance with seating and barriers between seats.
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard falls to 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator has declined from a score of 5 to a score of 3 for the week of May 2 through May 8. According to the Shawnee Co. Health Department’s COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, the county has decreased its risk of transmission of the virus from a 5 to a 3 for the week of May 2 to May 8. It said the number of positive cases fell from 94 to 49, which is in the low zone.
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

Shawnee Co. eases mask recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following suit with federal and state guidelines, Shawnee Co. is also loosening recommendations when it comes to mask-wearing and social distancing. Shawnee Co. Health Officer, Dr. Erin Locke released new guidelines Thursday afternoon that recommend unvaccinated individuals who are not able to maintain social distancing should continue to wear face-covering while in public spaces and when interacting in private spaces with unvaccinated individuals from other households.