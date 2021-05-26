Sen. Marshall helps introduce legislation to reduce maternal mortality
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is helping to introduce legislation that is aimed at reducing maternal mortality in the U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) to introduce bipartisan legislation that is meant to improve maternal and infant health. He said the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act would authorize new federal grant programs that aim to reduce maternal mortality by establishing evidence-based practices for training and improving coordinated care, as well as reducing racial and ethnic disparities.www.wibw.com