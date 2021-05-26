Dylann Roof’s Attorneys Make Appeal To Vacate Death Sentence

Attorneys for Dylann Roof, the man who killed nine Black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, argued Tuesday (May 25) that he shouldn’t have been able to represent himself during part of his trial. Roof’s legal team cited his “delusional belief” that white nationalists would save Roof only if he didn’t put mental health evidence into his defense should have proven to the trial judge at the time that he wasn’t competent to represent himself.