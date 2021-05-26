Cancel
The Ferrari SF90 Is All About Performance, Not Engagement

By Matt Farah
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hypercar” is a relatively new term, though an absolutely necessary one. I don’t know the very first time the term was printed, possibly about the Bugatti Veyron, Pagani Zonda, or maybe even the McLaren F1, but it got mainstream in 2013 when the LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder dropped like mind-blowing million-dollar 900-hybrid-horsepower limited-production bombs. A combination of exclusivity, prices with two commas, and mind-blowing performance from otherworldly technology: That’s a hypercar. The SAE may not have published an official definition of the term, but it’s been pretty clear where the line is drawn.

