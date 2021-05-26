The Ferrari SF90 Is All About Performance, Not Engagement

As you’d imagine, Ferrari just keeps making its cars better. Ferrari’s latest supercar, the SF90 Stradale, honors 90 years of Ferrari’s racing works: Scuderia Ferrari. In case you’re still not up to speed, the name is exactly that, the SF90 is literally a celebration of 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari. Ferrari could have just slapped some extra badging on the F8 Tributo and called it a day, but the team responsible for Ferrari’s road cars decided to celebrate the company’s racing pedigree with one of its best road cars to date. Responsible for moving the SF90 is a hybrid drivetrain featuring two motors at the front axle, an electric motor between the engine and transmission and a turbocharged V8 mounted behind the passenger compartment. The combined output? Well, in Italy: 1,000 CV. That number is slightly less impressive when you convert it to SAE horsepower, roughly 986 hp.