Fashion trends are always changing, and the same is true for sunglasses. This year we’re pleased to say goodbye to the tiny sunglasses that offer little to no coverage. What’s worse is they look pretty bad on most face shapes, so not only are you not looking your best, but your continually squinting throughout the day, creating new fine lines and wrinkles. Back in style are our beloved Jackie O-styled frames. A few of the trendy sunglasses this summer that are also appropriate for classy ladies of our ageless generation are: