West Virginia DHHR reports 6 new COVID-19 related deaths; total now 2,788
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 related deaths. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old male from Mercer County, and a 74-year old female from Calhoun County.www.wvnews.com