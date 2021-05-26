Cancel
New Pinarello spotted at the Giro d'Italia: is this the new Dogma F14?

Cover picture for the article

A little over two years after the launch of the Dogma F12, it appears as though Pinarello is working on an all-new iteration of its range-topping race bike. Pinarello has been a bike sponsor to Ineos Grenadiers since the team's inception as Team Sky and, on the second rest day of this year's Giro d'Italia, Fausto Pinarello, son of founder Giovanni Pinarello and current executive chairman of the brand, turned up to join his sponsored riders on their rest day ride.

