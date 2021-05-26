New Pinarello spotted at the Giro d'Italia: is this the new Dogma F14?

Bernal rediscovers his form and is on the brink of glory. It seems talk of Egan Bernal’s demise at this Giro d'Italia was greatly exaggerated. Just three days ago he looked like a man running out of gas, when he was dropped on Sega di Ala. With four stages still to ride after that, featuring some of the toughest climbs of the whole race, it seemed even the large buffer of several minutes over his GC rivals might not be enough for him to secure overall victory after all.