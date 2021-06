In 1927, on the heels of Lindbergh’s transatlantic success, two Midwesterners attempted to fly around the world in a single-engine Stinson. The mid-1920s was an era marked by aviation challenges, as pilots pushed themselves and their airplanes to the limit on record-breaking flight attempts. In April 1924 four Douglas World Cruiser bi-planes, each with a two-man crew, began an around-the-world trip, taking 175 days to fly almost 24,000 miles, with two of the aircraft completing the circumnavigation. Charles Lindbergh’s May 1927 transatlantic crossing took less than 34 hours, earned him a $25,000 prize and sparked even more interest in challenging, high-risk, over-ocean flights. Three months after Lindbergh’s celebrated flight, Ed Schlee and Bill Brock attempted to fly around the world in an aircraft not much larger than Lindbergh’s Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis—a truly herculean effort.