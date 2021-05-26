Cancel
Pasadena, CA

Mandy Moore goes back to blonde with box dye, more celeb hair transformations of 2021

By Jessica Wedemeyer
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderwall.com is taking a look back at the year's biggest celeb hair transformations, starting with this switch-up... On May 19, Mandy Moore revealed she'd lightened her dark brown hair at home using a box dye kit -- Garnier Nutrisse in shade Dark Blonde 70 Almond Crème. "It's so much fun to be blonde again, and I'm completely in love with my new hair already," the natural blonde captioned a transformation video on Instagram. A few days later on May 25, she showed off her new hue in person at 20th Television & NBC's "This Is Us" FYC drive-in screening and panel in Pasadena, California. Now keep reading for more big celebrity hair changes of the year so far...

