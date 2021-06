On June 8, the Michigan legislature, in an overwhelming bipartisan vote, passed two bills providing for exemptions from the state’s sales and use tax for certain personal protective equipment and supplies (PPES). The bills (H.B. 4224 and H.B. 4225) now head to the governor’s desk. Should the governor sign this legislation, businesses such as retailers, which might not be eligible for the industrial processing exemption that typically covers purchases of protective gear by manufacturers, will be able to buy certain types of PPES to combat COVID-19 without paying sales and use tax on those purchases – and, in some cases, may be eligible for a refund of prior sales and use taxes paid.