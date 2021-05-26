Planning a Memorial Day event? Here's how, according to CDC

Moderna Inc. said Thursday that it has filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. Moderna's stock slipped 0.2% in premarket trading. In May, the biotechnology company said the vaccine efficacy in the nearly 2,500 participants aged 12 to less than 18 years who received its COVID-19 vaccine was observed to be 100% when using the same case definition as in the Phase 3 study in adults. "We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents," said Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel. "We have already filed for authorization with Health Canada and the European Medicines Agency and we will file with regulatory agencies around the world for this important younger age population." The vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE has already been granted EUA for adolescents. Moderna's stock has soared 108.1% year to date through Wednesday, while the Pfizer shares have gained 8.2% and the S&P 500 has advanced 12.3%.