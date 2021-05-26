Planning a Memorial Day event? Here's how, according to CDC
The recommendations for COVID-19 safety have been changing so frequently, it can be hard to keep up. By now, most everyone has heard the CDC’s latest guidelines regarding mask wearing: If you’re fully vaccinated, masks are no longer required in numerous situations. As of May 13, the CDC announced that those who are fully vaccinated (defined as 14 days after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 14 days after taking the Johnson & Johnson shot) should be able to participate in many common activities without a mask. With the big summer kickoff weekend coming, this announcement couldn’t come at a better time for many people.www.msn.com