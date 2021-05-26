Cancel
Presidential Election

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes in war-torn Douma

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyrian President Bashar al-Assad and first lady Asma al-Assad cast their votes at a polling station in the war-torn town of Douma just outside of Damascus. Voters flocked to polls across Syria for a presidential election in which few doubt Assad will extend his grip on power for a fourth term, in a war-battered country mired in economic crisis.

Asma Al Assad
Bashar Al Assad
#War#Damascus#Election Polls#Presidential Polls#Syrian President Bashar#Country#Economic Crisis#Voters
Country
Syria
Presidential Election
World
Politics
Elections
POTUSWashington Post

The Biden-Putin summit is a key moment for Syria

When Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin meet for the first time as presidents in Geneva next week, Syria will be on the agenda. If the two leaders make progress on humanitarian aid there, that could send a positive signal regarding cooperation between the two countries and raise hope for millions of suffering people. But if Putin insists on starving the Syrian people, Biden must step in to help them.
Middle Eastprofilenewsusa.com

The Syrian president receives a telegram from his uncle

Rifaat al-Assad, uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, sent a congratulatory message to his nephew after his victory in the recent presidential elections in Syria. Duraid al-Assad, son of Rifaat al-Assad, published the text of the telegram in which he wished the Syrian president success and success in leading Syria in these difficult times.
Middle Eastglobalriskinsights.com

Syria’s Decade of War and Russia’s Encouragement of the Ongoing Conflict

As of March 2021, Syria has now been embroiled in civil war for ten years, as both the Syrian interim government and various other rebel factions continue to fight back against Bashar al-Assad and the human rights abuses that have occurred under his presidency. Yet, after an entire decade of war, there still does not appear to be any clear indication of peace in sight. This raises the question as to what has caused the conflict in Syria to last so long, and which state actors or nations might be responsible.
Middle EastIdaho8.com

Bashar al-Assad Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Marriage: Asma (Akhras) al-Assad (2000-present) Education: University of Damascus, Medicine, 1988; Ophthalmology residency, London, 1992-1994. Military service: Syrian Army, 1999, Colonel. Religion: Alawite Muslim. Timeline. 1994 – Syrian President Hafez Assad’s oldest son and heir apparent, Basel, dies in...
Electionsalaturkanews.com

Syrian Dictator Wins 95% Vote In Sham Election

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has won reelection with a commanding 95% of vote, in what observers are calling a sham election. Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, and Dr. Rashad Richey discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://theconversation.com/syrian-election-bashar-al-assad-wins-with-95-of-votes-as-world-watches-in-disbelief-161704 "The least surprising news of the week from Syria is that Bashar al-Assad has won another seven-year term with 95% of the votes – an increase on the 89% he won in 2014." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, Dr. Rashad Richey Cast: Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, Dr. Rashad Richey *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
Middle Eastbbcgossip.com

Bashar al-Assad’s decade of destruction in Syria

Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, has presided over a devastating civil war that has caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Martin Chulov describes a man who came back from the brink of defeat to strengthen his grip on a country deeply scarred by war. Bashar al-Assad succeeded his...
Middle Eastcapradio.org

In The Wake Of Assad's Reelection, 3 Syrians Share Their Hopes And Fears

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. After Syria announced the expected victory of President Bashar Assad in an election widely condemned as fake, three Syrians talk about the country's future. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Syria held an election last week and rendered the expected result, claiming President...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Monitor: Two dead, 300 injured in celebratory gunfire for al-Assad

At least two people were killed and 317 others injured by gunfire at celebrations in Syria marking President Bashar al-Assad's re-election to a fourth term, a war monitor reported on Saturday. The casualties resulted from celebratory shots fired randomly by al-Assad’s loyalists in several areas including the capital Damascus and...
Middle East740thefan.com

Syria’s Assad hails vote, derided by opponents, as re-defining revolution

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Friday that those who voted in Wednesday’s presidential election have brought back the true meaning of revolution after it was tarnished by “mercenaries”. “You have saved its reputation and relaunched it,” Assad said in a televised speech one day after he was...
Presidential ElectionTaipei Times

Al-Assad re-elected in unsurprising victory

‘FARCE’ ELECTION: The 55-year-old president won 95.1 percent of the vote in a poll that the US, the UK, France and Germany said was ‘neither free nor fair’. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was on Thursday re-elected for a fourth term, official results showed, despite Western accusations the polls were “neither free nor fair.”
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Syrian regime leader Assad takes fourth term in disputed election

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has extended his time in power to a fourth term, taking 95.1 percent of the votes in an election opponents and the West say was "neither free nor fair". The controversial vote extending Assad's stranglehold on power was the second since the start of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Conversation UK

Syrian election: Bashar al-Assad wins with 95% of votes as world watches in disbelief

The least surprising news of the week from Syria is that Bashar al-Assad has won another seven-year term with 95% of the votes – an increase on the 89% he won in 2014. Officials said 78.6% of eligible voters, or more than 13.5 million people, cast their ballots in the election on May 26. But western critics have pointed out this is highly unlikely, given that so much of the electorate lives in areas under the control of rebels or Kurdish-led troops, where the vote wasn’t held.
Immigrationgranthshala.com

Denmark: Refugee grandmother told to return to Syria

Rehab Kasem, a Palestinian-Syrian refugee, is among hundreds who have been urged to leave the Scandinavian country. Copenhagen, Denmark – Rehab Kasem, a retired nurse and grandmother of Syrian and Palestinian descent, arrived in Denmark more than eight years ago. She was living in Yarmouk, an informal camp in Damascus...
WorldAntiwar.com

After NATO Summit, Turkey’s Erdoğan To Visit Nagorno-Karabakh

On June 9 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that after attending the NATO summit in Belgium on June 14, where he will once again be fêted as the guardian of NATO’s southern flank, he will pick up his brother (his exact word) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku to tour part of conquered Nagorno-Karabakh. The two pan-Turkic expansionists of the new “one nation, two states” Turko-Azeri superstate will visit Shusha, “a historic city that was liberated by Azerbaijani forces in the closing days of the Karabakh war,” according to Turkey’s Daily Sabah. This is while Azerbaijani troops remain not only in Nagorno-Karabakh but in Armenia also after illegally entering the latter country in May. (The Turkish daily also referred to conquered Shusha as “the pearl of Nagorno-Karabakh.”)