Tulsa, OK

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Reps. Cori Bush, Steve Cohen, Hank Johnson to join Black Wall Street Legacy Festival

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 15 days ago
Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, and Representatives Cori Bush (MO-01), Steve Cohen (TN-09), and Hank Johnson (GA-04) are among the politicians who will join survivors and descendants for the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.

Others who are also participating in the events are:

  • Nina Turner, former State Senator and Congressional candidate for Ohio’s 11th district
  • Bryan Stevenson, Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative
  • Brittany Packnett Cunningham, activist, educator, and writer
  • Charles M. Blow, journalist and op-ed columnist for The New York Times
  • Damario Solomon-Simmons, Founder and Executive Director, Justice for Greenwood

In previous weeks, the Legacy Festival announced the participation of Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Damon Lindelof, and Cord Jefferson of HBO’s “Watchmen,” R&B star PJ Morton, gospel legend John P. Kee, and more.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is happening from May 28 to May 30.

For those unable to attend in person, live streams of each event will be available on the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival Facebook page and the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page .

Tulsa, OK
