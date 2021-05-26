Joe Sacco's comics finally debut on digital devices

It's that time of year again! Time to reveal the 2021 nominees for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. Now, you know our opinion on awards in general. They're a complete waste of time, the worst type of pretentious, naval-gazing– hang on, let us just check to make sure we're not nominated… best comics-related periodical… no Bleeding Cool… okay — the worst kind of pretentious, naval-gazing wankery. Who even cares who wins these stupid things? Why, we wouldn't even take one if they offered it to us. Sure, no one has done the kind of investigative journalism in this business that we have, uncovering important stories like how many dicks Wolverine has (two), whether or not DC has really changed Black Adam's name to Shazadam (they did, but then changed it back), and what Matthew Rosenberg is mad at the Postal Service for on Twitter (they won't deliver his package… again). Has the Comics Journal ever told you why Matthew Rosenberg is mad at the Postal Service on Twitter? Yeah, we didn't f**king think so. But we don't need an award for that stuff. It's a public service.