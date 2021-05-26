Cancel
Joe Sacco's comics finally debut on digital devices

Five of writer/artist Joe Sacco's riveting non-fiction graphic novels are finally debuting digitally today - a first for the 60-year old award-winning cartoonist. Palestine, Safe Area Goražde: The War in Eastern Bosnia 1992-1995, But I Like It, Notes from a Defeatist, and Bumf Vol. 1: Buggered the Kaiser are all now available on both Comixology and Kindle, as part of a deal with Amazon and Sacco's publisher for these books, Fantagraphics.

