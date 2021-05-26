Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

The erosion of the dollar continues...

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrencies are sloth-like in their moves VS the dollar. Good Day… And a Wonderful Wednesday to you! Thank you, thank you, thank you (in my best Gomer Pyle voice) for all the get well wishes sent to me this week… I didn’t mean to scare anyone with a Sunday Pfennig, just wanted to get the word out about no Monday Pfennig while I was still awake… I did lose about 2 bags of blood, which has made me very tired, and weak for a few days… I’m hoping today is better… A rectus hematoma is what I have, and now they tell me it could take months before the blood disperses and the swelling in my side goes down… I’ve taken to wearing Hawaiian shirts because they fit real loose, and I can hide the big bump on my side! What the heck is going on with my beloved Cardinals? Errors on top of errors last night, was not what the pitcher needed but received! A day game today on the south side of Chicago… I’m greeted this morning by Alan Parsons Project, with their song, that I imagine a lot of you would be singing out loud to me if you could: I Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You…

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Inflation Hedge#Erosion#Pfennig#Hawaiian#Cardinals#Euro#Bloomberg Dollar Index#Gold Silver#Fed Heads#Treasury#White House#Bbdxy#National Debt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar Mixed; Risk FX rallies, Yen wweakens, US yields rise

Fed’s Kaplan, Bostic See Rate Hikes in 2022, BOE Up Next. Summary: The Dollar finished mixed, higher against the Yen but lower versus Risk currencies, the Aussie and Kiwi. Higher US bond yields were offset by disappointing New Home Sales data which recorded a fall in May. US Federal Reserve Presidents Kaplan (Dallas) and Bostic (Atlanta) both saw rate hikes in 2022. Boston Fed President Rosengren saw US inflation higher than 2% next year although he saw this moderating in 2022.USD/JPY rallied to 111.103 overnight and April 2020 highs, easing to settle around 111.00 in late New York. Risk appetite stayed healthy which saw the Aussie and Kiwi again finish as best performing currencies for the second day running. AUD/USD finished up 0.25% to 0.7575 (0.7599 overnight high) while the NZD/USD closed at 0.7045 (0.7025 yesterday). The Euro was modestly lower at 1.1925 (1.1938) while Sterling ended little changed at 1.3957 (1.3950). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mostly stronger due to higher US treasury rates. USD/SGD rose to 1.3458 (1.3440). The USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) pair soared 0.4% to 31.85 (31.70 yesterday). Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) eased to.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At 1-week High As Dollar Weakens

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to their highest close in a weak, as the dollar lost ground against its peers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration that the central bank will continue with its accommodative policy and an interest rate hike would not happen anytime soon weighed on the dollar.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD continues to fluctuate in tight range below 0.7600

AUD/USD continues to move sideways below 0.7600 on Thursday. US Dollar Index struggles to gain traction following Wednesday's modest rebound. Focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases from the US. The AUD/USD pair closed the first three days of the week in the positive territory but seems to be having...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

* Dollar index lolls below 11-week high amid flood of Fedspeak * Bostic, Bowman say inflation pressures may last for some time * New York Fed's Williams among six officials speaking Thursday * Yen extends losses, hitting 15-month low of 111.11 per dollar By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.847 in Asia after rebounding from as low as 91.509 on Wednesday. It was as high as 92.408 at the end of last week, the strongest since April 9. The U.S. currency got some support overnight as two Fed officials said that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell had played down rising price pressures. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade. The dollar index jumped as much as 2.1% last week after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But the index gave up about a third of those gains after Powell on Tuesday said that inflation is climbing due to a "perfect storm" as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that those price pressures should ease on their own. Six Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday, including New York Fed President John Williams, who on Tuesday said any conversation about when to adjust interest rates is still far off. "The market has shifted back into price discovery mode, reflecting the Fed's recent shift and the need to fine-tune the taper lift-off date," Mark McCormick, the global head of foreign-exchange strategy at TD Securities, wrote in a client note. "Good U.S. data will be good for the USD and bad for risk markets, owing to the impact on the tapering process. Accordingly, we still like USD dip-buying into the early parts of the summer." Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with consumer spending numbers also due that day, and the latest reading on jobless claims released on Thursday. The yen weakened as far as 111.11 per dollar for the first time in 15 months on Thursday, and was last mostly flat at 111.03. The euro was little changed at $1.19220 compared to the previous session, when it rose as high as $1.19700 for the first time in a week. It had dipped to the lowest since April 6 on Friday, at $1.18470. "Going forward, the dollar could continue to strengthen against some of the lower yielding G-10 currencies, where the central banks are likely to lag the Fed in terms of tightening," said Shinichiro Kadota, a currency strategist at Barclays in Tokyo. Kadota projected the yen will fall to 112 per dollar and the euro to $1.18 by year-end. "Risks to the dollar are slightly more to the upside now." ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0418 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1924 $1.1927 -0.02% -2.40% +1.1934 +1.1920 Dollar/Yen 110.9850 110.9750 +0.03% +7.47% +111.1100 +110.9700 Euro/Yen.
Businesseconomies.com

Gold falls despite falling dollar and US bond yields

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, despite the US dollar's drop against its rivals and the falling US Treasury bond yields. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the Fed’s monetary policy, asset purchases, interest rates and inflation before the House Select Subcommittee. The Federal Reserve decided last week to...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Prices Inch Higher As Dollar Falls On Dovish Powell

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as the dollar eased amid Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,782.32 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,782.65. The U.S. dollar fell overnight following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as Fed debate over inflation continues

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds data, Fed speakers, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar ended higher on Wednesday as two Federal Reserve officials said that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation well above the Fed's 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022. Both Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade. The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price pressures should ease on their own. “Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. That said, “if we see signs of inflation pushing further higher, I think that could go some way in stirring inflation jitters all over again and putting the focus on Fed policy,” Manimbo said. The dollar index gained 0.06% to 91.798, but is holding below two-month highs of 92.408 reached on Friday. The dollar weakened earlier on Wednesday and hit a session low after data showed that sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a one-year low in May as the median price of newly built houses soared amid expensive raw materials, including framing lumber. Other data showed that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June. Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with other releases including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday. The euro fell 0.11% to $1.1929. Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of more lockdown measures. The Japanese yen also fell after data showed factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June. The dollar gained 0.29% to 110.66 yen, after earlier reaching 111.10 yen, the highest since March 2020. Currencies correlated to the global economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, outperformed on Wednesday. Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 2.78% on the day at $33,467, after dropping to as low as $28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:01PM (1901 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.7980 91.7460 +0.06% 2.019% +91.9000 +91.5090 Euro/Dollar $1.1929 $1.1942 -0.11% -2.37% +$1.1970 +$1.1911 Dollar/Yen 110.9600 110.6600 +0.28% +7.44% +111.0950 +110.6400 Euro/Yen 132.35 132.14 +0.16% +4.28% +132.6900 +132.0400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9184 0.9183 +0.01% +3.80% +0.9200 +0.9154 Sterling/Dollar $1.3964 $1.3946 +0.14% +2.22% +$1.4001 +$1.3924 Dollar/Canadian 1.2302 1.2308 -0.03% -3.38% +1.2328 +1.2253 Aussie/Dollar $0.7573 $0.7556 +0.23% -1.56% +$0.7599 +$0.7539 Euro/Swiss 1.0955 1.0962 -0.06% +1.37% +1.0968 +1.0949 Euro/Sterling 0.8540 0.8557 -0.20% -4.44% +0.8565 +0.8531 NZ $0.7041 $0.7021 +0.31% -1.92% +$0.7069 +$0.6998 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5315 8.5395 -0.28% -0.83% +8.5610 +8.4800 Euro/Norway 10.1774 10.1919 -0.14% -2.77% +10.2167 +10.1355 Dollar/Sweden 8.4857 8.4752 +0.12% +3.53% +8.4970 +8.4568 Euro/Sweden 10.1243 10.1120 +0.12% +0.48% +10.1395 +10.1088 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

US dollar destined to a 38.2% Fibo and support structure

DXY on the verge of a touch of the daily 38.2% Fibo as Fed back peddles. Fed speakers have toned down the hawkish rhetoric which is weighing on the greenback. At the time of writing, DXY is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the latest moves since the Federal Reserve surprised markets last week with a hawkish hold.
New York City, NYsrnnews.com

Dollar dips after Fed rally, Bitcoin slumps

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar retreated from two-month highs on Monday as investors evaluated whether a perceived hawkish tilt by the Federal Reserve last week will mark a pause in the dollar bear trend that has been in play since March 2020. The dollar has surged since the U.S....
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar falls as rally in U.S. stocks boosts risk sentiment

The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers (except vs jpy) on Monday due partly to the return of risk sentiment on the dally in US stocks. (Dow ended the day at 33,876, up by 586 points or 1.76%) Reuters reported the tilt by Fed policymakers to...
Economyadvfn.com

Australian Dollar Extends Fall

(RTTNews) - The Australian dollar extended its decline against its major rivals in the European session on Tuesday, as yields on Australian ten-year government bonds fell in reaction to China's regulation to prevent hoarding and speculation of iron ore transactions. Iron ore prices fell amid tighter regulations imposed by the...
Stocksmacaubusiness.com

Asian markets track Wall St rally as Fed taper concerns ease

Most Asian markets rebounded Tuesday from the previous day’s sell-off as concerns about the pace of expected Federal Reserve monetary tightening eased, while oil prices pushed to new two-year highs above $75 on demand optimism. Regional investors were sent scurrying Monday as they contemplated the US central bank’s latest projections...
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar lower

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.23 Canadian dollars, down from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 20.37 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Marketsthevibes.com

Ringgit’s decline against US dollar set to continue next week

KUALA LUMPUR – The ringgit is forecast to trade on a downward bias against the United States dollar next week, influenced mainly by external factors. ActivTrades trader Dyogenes Rodrigues Diniz said given the expectations on US monetary policy, the most likely scenario would be the ringgit continuing to be pressured to hit 4.1750 as the first target and 4.2200 as the final projection over the next two to four months.
BusinessDailyFx

Australian Dollar Sinks Alongside Commodity Prices as Post-FOMC USD Run Continues

Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Commodities, BoJ -Talking Points. Post-FOMC US Dollar rip pressuring commodities, Australian Dollar. BoJ rate decision on tap to end week, with light calendar next week. AUD/USD falls to pivotal level as it challenges key moving average. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific markets look more than likely to...
Currencieskdow.biz

Dollar higher

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.23 Canadian dollars, up from late Tuesday. And the dollar is trading at 20.30 Mexican pesos, also up from late Tuesday.
Businessmauldineconomics.com

No Dollar Shortage

A while back, there was a convoluted theory going around Twitter about how there was a dollar shortage. I didn’t understand the theory, no matter how hard I tried. These people seemed pretty sure that the dollar would get stronger. This was around the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and we were staring down the barrel of epic levels of money printing, so it didn’t seem possible that the dollar would appreciate.
Currenciesbolnews.com

Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee continued its downward trend against the US dollar on Wednesday, owing to the rising demand for foreign payments, dealers said. The exchange rate ended at Rs156.96 against the dollar, compared with Rs156.79 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee lost Rs1.22 against the foreign currency during...
Marketspalmbeachexaminer.com

Bitcoin continues rise as government prints dollars and Musk continues to tweet

The cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has risen 20 percent over this past week and is up 327 percent over the past 12 months. Although Bitcoin’s all-time high was USD$64,899 is is currently at USD $40,267 and may have bucked a recent correction as the U.S. Government continues to throw U.S. Dollars (fiat currency) into the hands of Americans and American businesses.